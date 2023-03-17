Play Brightcove video

St Patrick's Day in Fermanagh

St Patrick's parades and family fun returned to Enniskillen this year with a Back To The Future theme.

Around one thousand people took part in the event with a host of live entertainment acts starting the celebrations at the Broadmeadow.

The parade kicked off at 3.30pm from Lakeland Forum lasting for around an hour.

Organisers were keen to make it even more special this year after waiting four years to get back on the road again.

Local sports groups and businesses along with members of the community got involved to make it a memorable day for everyone who attended.

Colourful vibrant floats decorated the River Erne, with various water activities made available to spectators.

Superman wakeboarding in Enniskillen's River Erne

Superman even stopped by to show the crowds some of his skills...

So whether you enjoyed being in the water along with wakeboarding leprechauns or preferred staying dry on the land with the little ones in the bouncy castles there was something for everyone in Fermanagh.

Amongst those involved in the parade was a pipe band which travelled all the way from Germany.

Other acts also included a range of traditional and carnival style floats, vintage and futuristic vehicles, acrobatics, live music as well as an opportunity to meet T-rex the interactive dinosaur and his baby, Rex.

St Patrick's Day in Armagh

Play Brightcove video

Armagh also enjoyed a sea of green elaborate costumes, animated walkabout caricatures and live music performances. St Patrick's day was marked with a community parade through its city centre which started early afternoon.

The parade route started at the Christian Brothers' School and made its way to Cathedral Road, past the Shambles Market, before finishing at the Cathedral Road Recreation Centre.

The spirit that was especially highlighted was community and togetherness as international flags representing communities in Armagh from different parts of the world waved their flags alongside the green shamrocks that dominated the crowds.

The Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin and Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell said the event has become even more special over the years as it has become a cross community celebration which is shared across the Ireland.

Archbishop Martin said: "This whole weekend is really an opportunity for us to give thanks, to celebrate that we are a community together, that we are able to mark a very special religious moment in our saint, Saint Patrick, but that we are also able to enjoy family fun and community get together."

Archbishop McDowell said: "I always look forward to St Patrick's Day, when I was growing up it was usually going to Ravenhill to watch a rugby match, it's astonishing now how it has become a cross community festival all over Ireland, all over Northern Ireland and that's the thing we want to encourage."

St Patrick's Day in Downpatrick

The celebrations got underway at noon, with free activities at St Patrick's Square including face painting, walkabout characters, arts and crafts, balloon modelling and live music.

Live music celebrations in full swing in Downpatrick Credit: UTV

The Family Festival Village at Knocknashinna Park started in full swing early afternoon about 12pm. Some of the very best homegrown talent performed some live music and crowds were also treated to some circus skills and pop-up acts. There were also many children’s activities to keep folks of all ages entertained.

Downpatrick's parade left from Ardglass Road at 1.30pm and continued onto Edward Street, John Street, Irish Street, Market Street before finishing off at Rathkeltair Car Park.

Down County Museum and Down Arts Centre also had special St Patrick’s Day events from the morning, including free arts and crafts workshops, live music and dance.

St Patrick's Day in Derry/Londonderry

Thousands attended The St Patrick's Day Spring Carnival Parade in Derry which started from Bishop Street Car park and weaved its way around the city centre.

It celebrated the theme of 'Recycle & Renewal', bringing to light a focus on conserving and harnessing the natural environment around us.

The parade used the main elements of nature - Fire, Air, Earth, Water - to creatively highlight the significance of recycling and reusing and reducing waste.

The route included: The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Whitaker Street, Foyle Embankment, Harbour Square Roundabout, Strand Road, and ends at Strand Road Car Park.

You can watch UTV's special programme on St Patrick's Day 2023 on Friday at 10.45pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.