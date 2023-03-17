Thousands of people have embraced St Patrick's Day festivities across Northern Ireland.

In Belfast, a parade has started to mark the day with live music and dancing.

Elsewhere, people of all ages have marked the occasion by wearing special costumes.

Tina Black, Belfast's Lord Mayor with St Patrick's Day parade participants Credit: Pacemaker

Dancers as part of the Belfast parade Credit: Pacemaker

St Patrick's parades in Belfast Credit: Press Eye

Tina Black, Belfast's Lord Mayor with St Patrick's Day parade participants Credit: Press Eye

St Patrick's Day in Belfast Credit: Press Eye

St Patrick's Day parade spectators in Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

Bagpipes played in Belfast at St Patrick's Day celebrations Credit: Pacemaker

St Patrick's Day in Belfast Credit: Press Eye

People of all ages have been celebrating the big day - including little Molly who is pictured here getting ready for her first St Patrick's Day.

Little Molly getting ready for her first St Patrick's Day Credit: Christine Lavery

At Down Royal Racecourse near Lisburn, people have been getting into the festivities as they travel to the races.

Live music at Down Royal Racecourse Credit: Press Eye

St Patrick's Day festivities at Down Royal Racecourse Credit: Press Eye

Live music at Down Royal Racecourse Credit: Press Eye

Horse racing enthusiasts dressed up in St Patrick's Day themed clothing Credit: PressEye

St Patrick's day festivities at Down Royal Racecourse Credit: Press Eye

