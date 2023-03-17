A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after a dog was found injured and partially buried in Londonderry.

The animal, which suffered severe injuries, was found in Ballyarnett Country Park on Wednesday 15 March. It was later put to sleep.

Police said they arrested the man on Thursday following a search at a property in the Carnhill area.

Three dogs were removed from the property and are now being cared for elsewhere while enquiries are ongoing, according to the PSNI.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree thanked the local community for their assistance in relation to this investigation."The man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences and is currently in police custody," he added.“Enquiries are continuing and we continue to appeal for information in relation to this investigation.

"Anyone who can help with the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1530 15/03/23. You can submit a report online to us via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

