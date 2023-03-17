A man has been charged to appear in court with offences including causing unnecessary suffering to animals, and four counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Friday on suspicion of animal cruelty after a dog was found injured and partially buried in Londonderry.

Prior to this, Police also confirmed: "On Thursday 16 March, officers conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Carnhill area. Three dogs were removed and placed into the appropriate care for their wellbeing."

The accused is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Saturday 18 March.

