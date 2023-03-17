Play Brightcove video

A sea of green made up of half a million people descended on Dublin City centre for a St Patrick's Day parade.

Celebrations took place across the island of Ireland with massive crowds turning out to mark March 17 in towns and cities.

Many more watched Dublin's 2023 parade - featuring 4,200 performers including marching bands, aerial acrobats and vibrant costumes - live on television.

Parade attendees showed up in leprechaun hats, dyed-green beards and emerald scarves.

Along the busy parade barrier, children were perched on the shoulders of their parents to get a view of colourful dancers, brass bands and carefully constructed floats.

Locals watched from apartment windows along the route, cheering and waving Irish tricolour flags above street level.

The parade centred around the theme of "ONE" to "shine a light on all the goodness that surrounds us" by protecting and embracing global traditions, culture and heritage.

The parade started at Parnell Square, snaking its way through some of the city's most popular thoroughfares like O'Connell Street and College Green before culminating on Kevin Street.

American actor Patrick Duffy, known for Dallas and Man From Atlantis, said he was discovering his heritage through his role as the international guest of honour.

He said: "I was born on St Patrick's Day. The family rumour is that my father didn't see me until I was three days old - he was celebrating.

"I have an ever deepening sense of what the family roots mean."

St Patrick's Festival CEO Richard Tierney said there would also be 50,000 guests attending Festival Quarter for a day of traditional Irish music, "ceol agus craic".

"I think this year's parade is definitely going to be the biggest and the best," he said.

