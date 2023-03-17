Thousands of people are expected to attend St Patrick's Day celebrations across Northern Ireland on Friday.

The largest events are expected to take place in Belfast, Londonderry, Enniskillen, Armagh and Downpatrick.

From 1:30pm, Belfast city centre will be a carnival of colour as the annual St Patrick's Day parade gets underway.

This year the theme is 'Voices of Belfast' and will celebrate Belfast's vibrant musical heritage including folk, disco, punk and electronic.

Meanwhile, in Downpatrick there will be walkabout characters, arts, crafts and face painting taking place at St Patrick's Square.

Marcus Square and Margaret Square in Newry will be packed from 12:00pm with activities for families.

Armagh's parade leaves at 2:30pm and in Londonderry the Spring Carnival Parade will start at 3pm from Bishop Street Car park and weave its way around the city centre.

If you're attending any of today's events, you can send photos to UTV by email to: news@u.tv

