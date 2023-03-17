The PSNI has said it will not tolerate any form of criminality or wrongdoing by its officers or staff after a former policeman was jailed for a year for a series of sexual offences involving underage girls while on duty at police headquarters in Belfast.

Christopher Little, of Cove Avenue in Groomsport, had pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted sexual communication with a child and three offences of attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a sex act.

In a statement, the police said they hoped the sentence imposed on the 39-year-old reassures the public that "no one is above the law".

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls, who head the police's Professional Standards Department (PSD) said: "The sentence imposed on Christopher Little sends a strong message that anyone who commits such offences will be subject the full rigour of the law and will face the consequences of their crimes.

"Once his offending came to light, Little was rightly dismissed by the Police Service following an investigation by PSD, which ran alongside the criminal investigation."

Chief Superintendent Walls added: "The Police Service and the public demand the highest standards of police officers and staff, and the actions of Chris Little stand in stark contrast to those standards.

"We hope this outcome reassures the public that no one is above the law and sends a clear message that we, as a Police Service, will not tolerate any form of criminality or wrongdoing by our officers or staff."

Little further admitted single charges of attempting to cause or incite a child to commit a sex act and possessing an indecent photo of a child.

The offences were committed between May 6, 2020 and February 3, 2022.

Prosecution barrister Natalie Pinkerton told Belfast Crown Court that in the summer of 2021 the PSNI was contacted by the North West of England Regional Organised Crime Unit.

It said that undercover police officers acting as children aged 12-14 had engaged online with an individual based in Northern Ireland and the conversations were sexual in nature.

During one conversation with a girl called 'Izzy', Little told her that he was 27 and from Manchester and "always had young girlfriends".

Ms Pinkerton said: "He tells her he really likes her. He asks her for a picture saying he would send her one.

"A live picture is sent and he tells her she looks 'hot'. Little sends a photograph of a male from the neck down standing in toilets. He says he is in work. This photograph was taken in PSNI HQ."

The court heard Little also talked to 'Izzy' about "meeting up" saying he lived 30 minutes from her.

He also contacted 13-year-old 'Millie' and asked for a photograph. 'Millie' says: "You first."

The defendant replies: "Awh, please u first. I'm older. I have more to loose please (sic)".

On September 6, 2021, Little's home was searched and a number of items were seized, including his mobile. He was arrested but refused to answer police questions.

Ms Pinkerton continued: "The PSNI were informed by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) that Mr Little was currently under investigation and had a mobile device seized as part of their investigation in May 2020. This was passed to the investigating team for examination.

"Therefore whilst being interviewed by PONI between August 2020 and July 2021, the defendant was continuing to message who he believed were young and vulnerable girls.

"Being interviewed and questioned about his behaviour did not deter or prevent offending."

The court heard that on January 10, 2022, the PSNI questioned Little again and he was charged with a number of offences and bailed.

Ms Pinkerton said that on February 1, 2022, Little messaged 13-year-old 'Zoe' but she refused to send him a picture.

A large number of non-indecent images of young girls were found on his mobile along with his web browsing history.

"The prosecution suggests this shows the deep seated sexual interest he has in young girls.

"He was a serving police officer, on duty at the time of these sexual communications and involved in taking pictures of himself while in police headquarters."

Defence barrister Sean Mullan said Little had had a "spectacular fall from grace", had lost his PSNI job, his wife left him and took their four children to England.

"There is no doubt there has been improper, twisted thinking by Mr Little and that warped view is seen throughout these messages."

Jailing Little for 12 months, Judge Mark Reel told him he would spend a further two years on supervised licence after his release.

The judge added: "The aggravating factors are that you were a serving member of the PSNI and engaged in this activity while on duty.

"This offence represents a serious assault on public confidence in the police. The fact that these offences were carried out while already under investigation by the (Police)

Ombudsman aggravates the degree by which this offending affects public confidence in the police.

"This also demonstrates the disregard by the defendant of his position. The final set of offences were committed after interview and while on post charge bail."

Little was made the subject of a ten-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and was placed indefinitely on the sex offenders register.

