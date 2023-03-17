Belfast's annual St Patrick's Day parade took place in the city centre at 1:30pm Credit: Pacemaker

Thousands of people have turned out to take part in St Patrick's Day celebrations across Northern Ireland.

Events are taking place in Belfast, Londonderry, Enniskillen, Armagh and Downpatrick.

Jumping for joy ahead of Belfast's annual St Patrick's Day parade Credit: Pacemaker

The streets of Belfast were filled with runners on Friday morning as hundreds took part in a special 10km race event around the city centre.

At lunchtime, Belfast's annual St Patrick's Day parade got under way from City Hall.

It's weaving its way from Chichester Street, to Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, before finishing up at City Hall.

Treasa Rice and Declan McClure were among those who took part in Friday morning's 10km run around Belfast city centre Credit: Treasa Rice

In Armagh, the parade leaves at 2.30pm, while in Londonderry the Spring Carnival Parade will start at 3pm from Bishop Street Car park and will work its way around the city centre.

Downpatrick is hosting a series of walkabout characters, arts, crafts and face painting taking place at St Patrick's Square.

Marcus Square and Margaret Square in Newry have been busy from noon with families taking advantage of special St Patrick's Day activities.

Horse racing enthusiasts dressed up in St Patrick's Day themed clothing Credit: PressEye

At Down Royal Race Course outside Lisburn punters got involved in the festivities by wearing St Patrick's themed attire.

