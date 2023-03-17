WASHINGTON

The leaders of the five main Stormont parties and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are due to meet President Joe Biden at the White House as part of their trip to Washington to mark St Patrick's day. It comes as Joe Biden announced earlier this week he will be visiting Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

ST PATRICK'S DAY PARADES

Belfast's annual St Patrick's parade kicks off at 1:30pm and there are further events in Londonderry, Enniskillen and Armagh. Meanwhile in Dublin, more than half a million people are expected to attend the parade.

NURSING

The Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland has raised questions if the pay offer announced for staff in England will apply here. Rita Devlin says she will be requesting a meeting with the Deparment of Health to clarify and urged the Secretary of State to support nursing staff to receive a pay offer.

TITANIC

Titanic Belfast saw a nearly 200% increase in visitors over the last year. The attraction, welcomed more than 600,000 people in 2022, up from 225 thousand in 2021, putting it in the top 50 most visited attractions across the UK.

