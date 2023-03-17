Play Brightcove video

The cast and crew of award-winning An Irish Goodbye received a warm welcome at Dublin Airport on their return home yesterday.

Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye is a black comedy following the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan after the death of their mother.

The film won the best live short action film at the award ceremony on Sunday March 12.

Actor James Martin and co-director Ross White were greeted by friends and family alongside a swarm of photographers eager to catch a glimpse of the coveted golden award.

UTV Life reporter Rita Fitzgerald caught up with both of them and this time it was a big welcome back hug that she was giving the stars.

When asked how he was feeling, James said: "Amazing! Absolutely amazing. It's just nice to be home with an Oscar."

He added: "It is the time of my life because you just couldn't plan it."

Co-director Ross White said: "It's just mind-boggling. It is the truth of it. When you're making a short film in Northern Ireland on a wee farm you're not thinking of these lofty heights... it's so overwhelming."

