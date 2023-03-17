Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has received an Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University.

The honour, which was given to Ms Pelosi on Thursday evening, is the highest which a university can give.

In a statement, Ulster University said it was to recognise "the remarkable contribution Speaker Emerita Pelosi has made to her country through the promotion of human rights and protection of people, and her unwavering support for peace making".

It comes as the university lauches its programme of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month.

Ulster University said it is hosting a number of events, both in Northern Ireland and the United States, to "recognise the importance of sustaining peace and inspiring the next generation of leaders who will shape Northern Ireland’s future".

The degree was conferred upon Ms Pelosi by the Chancellor of Ulster University, Dr Colin Davidson, at a ceremony in Washington DC.

Those in attendance included political and civic representatives from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and the United States.

Nancy Pelosi receives honorary doctorate from Colin Davison Credit: Ulster University

Chancellor of Ulster University, Dr Colin Davidson said: “The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the US House of Representatives, has been recognised and honoured by Ulster University for the outstanding contribution she has made to her country as a steadfast ally in the promotion of human rights and a relentless advocate in the struggle to end discrimination.

“Her work to honour the dignity and worth of every human being through the promotion of rights and the protection of people has been instrumental in developing inclusive and diverse schools and workplaces that strengthen communities and help people to flourish.”

