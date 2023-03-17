Play Brightcove video

Thousands of people took to the streets today in Belfast for the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations.

The theme of the parade this year was ‘Voices of Belfast’ celebrating Belfast’s vibrant musical heritage including folk, disco, punk and electronic.

The parade snaked it's way through the city centre via Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, and back to City Hall.

The route enabled good viewing opportunities for the public, and people were encouraged to gather along footpaths on both sides of the street.

A diverse range of groups made up the acts including marching bands, dancers, and other performers in glittering vibrant costumes accompanied by carnival style floats and walkabout caricatures.

Stewards handed out green shamrock flags to the large number of children at the parade as onlookers cheered and clapped amid a carnival atmosphere.

There was an international feel to the event, both in the floats and the spectators who had travelled to Belfast to witness the spectacle.

