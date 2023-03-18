More Passport Office workers have voted to go on strike in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) announced the results of new ballots for industrial action which all showed big votes in favour.

PCS members at the Home Office in Northern Ireland, Maritime and Coastguard Agency in Northern Ireland, Heritage Lottery Fund in Northern Ireland and the British Library in London, all voted in favour.

They will now be able to join the 130,000 PCS members who have been involved in strikes.

The ballot result means Passport Office workers in Belfast will be able to join a five-week long strike by other PCS members from next month which the union announced on Friday.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called for ministers to negotiate with the union to prevent Passport Office strikes disrupting people's holidays.

"Time and again the Tories have failed to get round the table or take action to prevent strikes," she said.

"They need to urgently get around the table and engage properly to find a way through this dispute which has gone on for much too long so that holidaymakers don't pay the price for ministers' failure."

