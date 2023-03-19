Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing nine-year-old girl.

Sophie Kane was last seen in the Mersey Street area of east Belfast earlier on Sunday.

She made off from her parents at around 2.30pm.

Police have asked for anyone with information as to Sophie's whereabouts, or who has spotted her, to contact them immediately.

There is no further information at this time.

