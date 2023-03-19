Play Brightcove video

Arrest in New IRA investigation released

A man has been released after being questioned by police in connection to the New IRA's claim of responsibility over the shooting of a PSNI detective.

The 23-year-old man had been arrested yesterday over the paramilitary organisation's claim to have carried out the attempted murder of John Caldwell.

DCI Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

The man has been released from custody, and police say that the investigation continues.

Missing child found safe and wellA nine year old child has been found safe and well following a search in East Belfast.

The child went missing in the Mersey street area of East Belfast at around half two on Sunday.

A search was launched, and the police appealed to the public for their assistance in finding the child.

They were located safe and well within three hours of the appeal, and the PSNI have thanked the public for their help in the search.

Women threatened with stabbing by handbag thief

Police are appealing for information after a man threatened to stab a woman after stealing a handbag. The attack happened early on Saturday morning in the Adelaide Street area of Belfast.

The woman was threatened after she pursued the knife-wielding man when he stole another woman's handbag.

Ireland claim the Grand Slam

Turning to sport now, and St Patrick's weekend got another boost of good cheer on Saturday as Ireland beat England in the final round of the Six Nations to seal the grand slam.

Despite eventually winning by thirteen points, it was a tight and nerve-wracking encounter for most of the 80 minutes, for fans and players alike.

Derry win promotion

In Gaelic football Derry have secured promotion to division one of the National league with a ten point victory over Clare in Owenbeg.

The result means the oak leafers are guaranteed to compete for Sam Maguire when the All Ireland Championship begins later in the spring.

Meanwhile in division one Tyrone claimed a vital win against Monaghan in Clones to boost their survival chances, with Peter Harte and Cormac Quinn contributing goals.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Armagh lost a close tie against Galway on Saturday.

Linfield win big in Irish league

In the Irish league Linfield moved up to second place with a 7-0 thrashing of Newry City.

Their title rivals Cliftonville suffered a blow on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Dungannon Swfits.

Elsewhere in the league, Glentoran picked up an important win away to Carrick Rangers, and Portadown drew two-all with Crusaders.

