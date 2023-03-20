A Co Down man allegedly raped his ex-partner during a violent row about his past infidelity, the High Court has been told. Prosecutors claimed the woman was also kicked about the face in a Valentine’s Day attack at her home in Newry. The 24-year-old defendant is not being named to protect her identity.

He was granted bail on disputed charges of rape, attempted grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and assault on police. Police were alerted on February 14 by a friend of the alleged victim who said he was going to take her to hospital. She was bleeding from her mouth and claimed that her ex-partner had inflicted the injuries, the court was told. According to the woman’s account he launched an attack when she let him into her apartment, grabbing her by the hair when an argument developed over him, previously cheating on her. Crown counsel said the man allegedly grabbed the complainant’s hair, threw her to the ground and kicked her to the face with the sole of his shoe, causing a large gash. Blood stains were observed on the floor of the kitchen and towelling in the property. The woman claimed she was attacked again by the defendant after going into the bedroom to clean her face. “She said he held her down by the throat and raped her… despite telling him to stop on multiple occasions,” the prosecutor submitted. When police detained the man he spat in the face of one of the arresting officers, the court heard. A defence barrister confirmed his client denies the charges and insists there was full consent to any sexual activity. The defendant claims instead that he went to the woman’s home after being invited in a series of text messages. “An argument ensued, he went to leave and there was a reconciliation which led to consensual sex,” counsel added. Citing the accused’s lack of any relevant record, Mr Justice Kinney granted bail under strict conditions to deal with any risk. He imposed an exclusion zone and ordered the man to abide by a night-time curfew. Ends

