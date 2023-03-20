The Fire Service has said several 'vital life-saving' items including the jaws of life have been taken in a break-in at a Co Tyrone fire station.

The fire station has been unable to operate normally since the incident.

A senior firefighter moved to reassure the community they were working to get the station back up to fully operational levels.

Thieves broke in at a fire station in the Baronscourt Road area of the Newtownstewart in County Tyrone.

It happened sometime on Sunday. Two men were seen breaking into a back door before making off in a saloon-type car.

Items including an angle grinder, a drill and an electric saw were also taken. Substantial damage was caused to the back door of the fire station.

David Nichol, Western Area Commander, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “I can confirm that several pieces of equipment, which are critical to our operational response to road traffic collisions, have been stolen from Newtownstewart Fire Station, Co Tyrone following a break-in.

"Other items including an angle grinder, a drill and an electric saw have also been stolen and substantial damage was caused to the back door of the fire station from forced entry to the building.

Some of the items taken in the Newtownstewart fire station theft.

He continued: "Known as hydraulic cutters or ‘the jaws of life’, these vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Newtownstewart Firefighters to help rescue casualties from serious road traffic collisions - when seconds count in saving lives.

"I am appealing for all of these items to be returned to the Fire Station immediately.

“Newtownstewart Fire Station has had reduced operational capability today with Firefighters unable to respond to road traffic collisions in the area for a period of time until this equipment was replaced.

"I would like to reassure the local community that contingency arrangements are in place to maintain our full emergency response in the area.

"Arrangements are being taken to replace the equipment and contractors are also on site to repair the damage to the Station.

“It’s very disappointing that NIFRS and local Firefighters who work tirelessly for their community, would be targeted in such a way that leaves the community without lifesaving equipment.

"I recognise the impact this has had on Newtownstewart Firefighters and I would like to thank them for their dedication to their community and their support at this time.

“PSNI Officers have attended the scene and we continue to liaise with them on their enquiries.

"PSNI have stated that two men dressed in dark clothes forced entry through the back door of the Fire Station before making off in a silver or grey Volkswagen Passat with a number of items.

“Enquiries are continuing and PSNI are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 232 20/03/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."

