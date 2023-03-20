Play Brightcove video

Windsor Framework

Details of the Stormont Brake are due to be published later on Monday.

It's part of the Windsor framework which aims to give a future Northern Ireland Assembly greater say on how EU laws will apply. MPs are expected to vote on the legislation on Wednesday.

Energy support scheme

Around 20,000 households have still not redeemed their £600 energy support payment.

The Post Office has urged those who haven't to do so before it expires at the end of March. More than 95% of the vouchers have bene redeemed.

Attacks on emergency workers

An online campaign is calling for tougher sentences for those who attack emergency workers in Northern Ireland.

Former nurse Bernadette Vassallo started the online drive to extend Harper's Law here, as well as increasing sentences for those convicted of assaulting emergency workers.

Muckamore Abbey Inquiry

The Muckamore Abbey Hospital inquiry is due to reopen on Monday. It follows an investigation into allegations of abuse and mistreatment at the facility in Antrim.

The Inquiry team are calling for those who have worked at the hospital since 1 December 1999 to come forward with any information.

Ireland's rugby success

Irish rugby is celebrating the most successful weekend in its history.

On Sunday night, the Ireland under 20s sealed a grand slam in their tournament to match the achievement of the senior team on Saturday night.

