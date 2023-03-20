Play Brightcove video

A councillor in the North West says hundreds of people are still waiting to receive their energy support payment voucher. Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Emmet Doyle says he's been inundated with calls and feras people are in danger of missing out on the £600 payment. The deadline to redeem vouchers is the 31st March but has been extended by three months for vouchers that need to be reissued.

Cllr Doyle told UTV:“I have easily been contacted by hundreds of people. People are very worried because they need this money.’

The money is part of a UK wide scheme to help households meet rising energy bills during the cost of living crisis. Payments have been rolled out to 500,000 households in Northern Ireland. Over 95% of vouchers have been redeemed. However, an estimated 20,000 still have to be claimed.

Electricity companies received government funding to provide the payments.

Money is paid directly into accounts of customers who pay for electricity by direct debit. Others have vouchers sent to their homes which are redeemed in post offices.

Mark Robinson, Public Affairs Manager from the Post Office says anyone with any concerns should contact their electricity provider.

“Unfortunately we don’t hold any information for customers so we don’t have their details as such. That’s held by the energy suppliers. So if you contact them they can see if your voucher has been issued, if it has been redeemed or not and if necessary they can reissue it for you.’

Click Energy is one of the energy companies delivering the scheme in Northern Ireland.

It is contacting customers who haven’t redeemed their voucher. Reissues are provided for vouchers lost in the post or misplaced. Click Energy revealed to UTV that 97% of the vouchers it issued have been redeemed.

The company says that number is increasing as more and more are continuing to be cashed on a daily basis. Anyone with a voucher who hasn't redeemed it yet is urged to do so with the final deadline now less than two weeks away.

