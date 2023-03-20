A new inmate is facing indefinite segregation over “organic material” detected by X-ray body scanners introduced in Northern Ireland’s prisons, the High Court has been told. Sean Paul O’Halloran claims the technology being used to combat illegal contraband has put him in an impossible situation - because he is concealing nothing. The 30-year-old west Belfast man was jailed earlier this month for common assault, attempted criminal damage and attempted assault on police.

He is challenging the Prison Service for subjecting him to full body X-ray scans and detaining him in a Care and Supervision Unit (CSU) since his arrival at HMP Maghaberry. The equipment has just been brought in to check new inmates and those returning from temporary release for any drugs, mobile phones, weapons or other prohibited items. O’Halloran, who is in custody for the first time, denies attempting to smuggle anything into the jail. But having been scanned up to four times, he remains in a CSU away from the general prison population. His barrister, Dessie Hutton KC, told the court: “The prison says that some ‘organic material’ has been detected (in him). “But he is made up of organic material from the tips of his toes.” Seeking to have the judicial review case fast-tracked, counsel submitted: “As a result of these scans he will continue to be detained indefinitely until he passes whatever is thought to be inside him, and he says there is nothing to pass. “From his perspective there is no way out of this.” Tony McGleenan KC, for the Prison Service, outlined the approach taken in the circumstances. “When someone appears to have a foreign body of this nature in their person they will remain under observation until processes take their course,” he said. In the first case of its kind, O’Halloran claims the authority has unlawfully failed to formulate a policy about the use of body scanning X-ray machinery. Mr Justice Colton agreed to list the challenge for a hearing early next month. Outside court O’Halloran’s solicitor, Owen Beattie, said: “This litigation is an illustration of the ongoing reform required so that prison procedures are compliant with human right standards. “It is not just important for our client, but for prisoners throughout the country”. ends

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.