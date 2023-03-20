The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black held a special reception in Belfast City Hall for the team behind Oscar winning short film 'An Irish Goodbye'.

In attendance at the event was actor James Martin who plays Lorcan in the film, co-star Paddy Jenkins who plays Lorcan's brother and director Ross White along with their family members to celebrate the success of the cast and crew.

The film won the best live short action film at the awards ceremony on Sunday March 12 which was attended by a host of A-lister Hollywood movie stars.

It is a black comedy following the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan after the death of their mother set on a working farm in rural Northern Ireland.

Actor James Martin pictured alongside Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black at reception event in Belfast City Hall.

The Oscar for best short film for ‘An Irish Goodbye’ pictured at a reception in Belfast City Hall.

