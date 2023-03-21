Almost 80,000 Belfast bus journeys did not run as planned in the last year, it has been revealed.

Translink has reported 7.6% of all Metro services in the past year were cancelled, late or terminated before reaching their destination.

SDLP councillor for Botanic Gary McKeown, who uncovered the detail in a Freedom of Information request said action must be taken to make public transport in the city more reliable.

A total of 78,695 journeys were either disrupted or cancelled in the past year.

Mr McKeown said: "Thousands of passengers will have been inconvenienced, leaving many people at risk of being late for work, missing important appointments or having to make alternative travel arrangements at the last minute, with the potential for additional costs."

The SDLP councillor added that the bus network was a key part of lowering emissions and making the transport network more sustainable.

UTV have contacted Translink for comment.

