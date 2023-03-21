A man has been struck over the head and knocked down by his own van after a robbery in Craigavon.

The incident happened around 6:45pm on Monday 20 March as the victim delivered a parcel to a house in Lakeview Court.

He was struck on the back of the head while he walked back to his white Ford Transit and fell to the ground. The attacker then stole the van and made off, striking the victim as he got to his feet.

The victim suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, with black hair and beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black bottoms.

