easyJet has announced two new routes from George Best Belfast City Airport to London Luton and Manchester.

The flights to both destinations will operate four times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The first flights will depart Belfast City Airport for both London Luton and Manchester on 26 June 2023.

“The announcement of two new services from Belfast City Airport is fantastic news for passengers, coming only six months after easyJet launched its popular service to Glasgow,” said Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport Katy Best.

“In the space of 18 months, easyJet has significantly increased its capacity from Belfast City Airport, which is not only a testament to the strength of our partnership but also showcases our commitment to providing passengers with choice, convenience, and flexibility.

“easyJet’s flights to London Gatwick, Liverpool, Bristol, and Glasgow have already proved a massive success and we look forward to welcoming more easyJet travellers through the terminal doors.”

EasyJet said the new routes with strengthen Northern Ireland’s domestic connections with the rest of the UK.

“We know how important it is to support UK connectivity so people can visit friends and loved ones, do business, and explore more of what the UK has to offer, so we are delighted to be providing customers with even more direct and convenient domestic connections that we know will prove popular for business and leisure travellers alike, all with great value fares and friendly service,” UK Country Manager at easyJet Ali Gayward said.

“easyJet offers more seats on UK domestic routes than any other carrier and we’re further strengthening our network from Northern Ireland today, by offering even more seats on key domestic routes and launching two new routes to serve customers travelling between Belfast City and the major hubs of London and Manchester.”

