A secondary school has thanked emergency services and school representatives after a pupil required medical attention.

Emergency services were called to Ballyclare Secondary School on Tuesday.

In a statement the school said that "upon becoming aware of the incident, school staff acted immediately, contacted the emergency services and notified all other relevant stakeholders.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils remains the highest priority and Ballyclare Secondary School has robust processes in place to manage such incidents should they occur.

"Thank you to all school representatives and the emergency services who responded promptly and provided excellent support and care in response to the incident today.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.