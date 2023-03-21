Ards Rugby Club have congratulated one of their former players after he was handed one of the most coveted coaching roles in rugby union.

The Newtownards club said they were 'incredibly proud' of Scott Robertson who played for their second XV in 1993/94 after he was named New Zealand head coach.

Robertson will take charge of the team after this year's Rugby World Cup after signing a four-year deal.

He said it was "an honour" to get the job.

Ards RFC, in a tweet, wished "him all the best and every success (match days against Ireland aside)".

During his playing career, Robertson spent time at numerous European rugby clubs.

After returning to New Zealand for a few years, he returned to Europe to play for French side Perpignan.

He then had a spell as player and coach with the provincial team Crusaders.

He has coached the Canterbury club to six straight Super Rugby titles since 2017, dominating the premier southern hemisphere club rugby competition.

Due to this sustained success, Robertson was widely touted to replace current All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

His appointment is the high point of an already illustrious career, but brings with it challenges.

The All Blacks have in recent years lost some of the aura of invincibility, and have fallen to their lowest ranking in the professional era of rugby union.

They lost to England in the semi-finals of the last world cup and have also recently lost at home to Argentina and Ireland, two nations who had never beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Ireland's two victories last summer saw them win a three-game test series, a feat never before accomplished by a visiting test nation.

New Zealand are currently ranked third in the world behind both Ireland and France, and Robertson will be expected to take a rugby nation used to perpetual dominance back to the summit of world rugby.

Robertson isn't the only former international player to have called Ards RFC home.

Ards and Ireland players Philips Matthews, Nigel Carr, Kenny Hooks, Blair Mayne and Harry Millar have all gained test caps in the past.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.