A jury has been sent to deliberate in the case of a mother accused of murdering her eight-week-old-baby, and attempting to murder his two-and-a-half-year-old sister in July 2021.

During the trial the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accepted that she stabbed her two children in their Belfast home, but denied the charges of murder and attempted murder.

The jury is being asked to determine the accused's state of mind at time of the stabbings and assess whether or not there was diminished responsibility.

The trial has ran for several weeks, and heard evidence from a range of medical professionals, emergency service personnel and relatives of the deceased.

The 11 jurors will continue their deliberations on Wednesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.