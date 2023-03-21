Police investigating the activities of the dissident republican terrorist group, the New IRA, have arrested a 36-year-old man in Londonderry.

The man was also arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February.

The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property on Tuesday.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. In a statement, police said: “This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us. “Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”

