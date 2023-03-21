A man arrested over the New IRA's claim of responsibility of the shooting of a PSNI detective has been released following questioned.

A 36-year-old man had been arrested as part on the ongoing investigation into the shooting of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh in February.

The so-called New IRA have claimed responsibility for the attack on the detective, who was shot at a sports complex in the Co Tyrone town.

The 36-year-old man has been released following questioning.

Police say the investigation continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.