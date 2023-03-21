A man has been robbed at knifepoint by two men in Craigavon.

The incident happened near the Tullgally Road around 5:40pm on Monday 20 March.

Police say the 21-year-old was walking on the Black Path when approached by two males, one of whom produced a knife and the other a screwdriver, before threatening the victim and forcing him to handover his phone, bankcards and cash.

The pair forced the victim to walk with them to Carraigart and then made off.

The robbers are described as approximately 16 to 17 years old. One had light brown hair and was wearing a grey fleece tracksuit under a navy Berghaus body warmer and a blue surgical face covering.

The second was wearing grey fleece tracksuit bottoms and a black top, white baseball cap and a blue surgical face covering.

The PSNI are investigating a possible link between the robbery and an attempted robbery which occurred around 30 minutes earlier.

A 16-year-old boy was walking on Lake Road close to the leisure centre at around 5.10pm when he was approached by two teenagers. One of the boys produced a knife and demanded money. The victim refused and the pair made off.

