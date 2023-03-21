Play Brightcove video

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Portadown.

The PSNI were called to a house on Church Street on the town around 2.15am on Tuesday 21 March along with the fire and ambulance services.

Representatives for the area have said there has been shock at the death.

Police remain at the scene and are expected to remain there for much of the day.

“Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. We have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death,” said Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson.

"A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes in the area due to the fire.

"Church Road is currently closed to motorists and pedestrians and we would ask that the public avoid the area at this time.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

