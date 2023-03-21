Play Brightcove video

A 12-year-old child is in a stable condition in hospital after she was rescued from a house fire in Portadown.

One woman died in the incident, which police are treating as murder.

There was a sense of shock in the Co Armagh town on Tuesday, as news unfolded that the death of the woman in her own home was murder.

One elected representative called for an end to speculation and instead for people to support police with their investigation with information they may have.

The 37-year-old’s body was taken from outside a house on the Armagh Road off Church street after a team of forensics swept the area on Tuesday.

Emergency crews received reports in the early hours of Tuesday morning of a fire at a house near the town centre.

Councillor Julie Flaherty told UTV: “It is is very worrying news that a young lady in her late 30s has lost her life in her home but this is also not the time for speculation.

"There is a big operation underway here and the police must be given time and space to conduct their investigations in the proper manner.”

Forensic teams were on the ground early, searching for evidence to help with the murder investigation.

The whole area was swept for clues, including in wheelie bins, under cars and in the gutters.

Sniffer dogs were also brought in, as well as drone cameras to establish a clearer picture of the area and of the fire damage.

There’s much speculation about what unfolded inside the house but police have not confirmed any details.

Instead, they have asked for anyone with information to get in touch, as they try to put together the pieces of this crime and importantly, find who is responsible

The police cordon is expected to stay in place for at least another day.

