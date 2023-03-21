Police investigating animal cruelty involving dog in Derry make second arrest
Police investigating a dog cruelty case in Londonderry have made a second arrest.
The 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to animals.
The dog had been buried up to its neck in a park and had a large piece of masonry placed on its head.
The police also carried out a search of an address.
Another man, aged 29, has been charged on Saturday at a sitting of Dungannon Magistrates' Court with causing unnecessary suffering to the dog and four counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of animals.
