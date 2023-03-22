Play Brightcove video

Since the start of March, cash machines in Northern Ireland have been targeted around once every three days.

A total of 11 raids have happened so far across counties Armagh, Antrim and Fermanagh.

Looking at the whole year, there have been 14 attempted and successful ATM thefts across the country.

The recent spate has caught the attention of police, who say they have "a dedicated team of detectives working across Northern Ireland specifically focusing on this crime."

In the past 48 hours alone, gangs have attempted to rob two ATMs in Armagh.

Local UUP councillor, Sam Nicholson, told UTV the most recent attempted raid at a filling station on the Killylea Road in Armagh looked "pre-planned".

"They know that this machine here, they can get in from the back, so anyone can just assume it's been pre-planned and well worked out but thankfully they weren't successful," said Mr Nicholson.

Despite the frequency of ATM raids, there have only been two arrests this year in connection to an attempted theft in Kells, near Ballymena.

Last month, almost £100,000 was stolen from a cash machine in Derrylin outside Dungannon.

The loss of money is one problem - but the effect on communities and businesses is also taking its toll.

"When these things happen, the facility is no longer there for the local community, which let's be honest, with the banks and things being closed on high streets, these ATMs are more and more being used by the general public," said Mr Nicholson.

While police say they're working hard to catch those responsible, the current rate of ATM raids suggests that we could expect another one soon.

