The former Prime Minister promised “Hand on heart,” to a Westminster Committee that he hadn’t misled Parliament about Downing Street parties during lockdown.

The proceedings were watched closely by Catriona Myles from her home in Portrush.

Their 67 year old Dad, Gerry McLarnon, was dying with COVID when some of the gatherings took place.

“They partied while he died,” she told UTV “Because we were following the rules Daddy died alone, scared.”

In his evidence Boris Johnston said efforts were made to maintain social distancing and Covid guidelines at gatherings he attended.

He insisted he hadn’t lied in the House of Commons while still Prime Minister, “When those statements were made they were made in good faith.”

Catriona Myles says his words will cause further anguish to people who lost loved ones to Covid.

She’s a member of Northern Ireland Covid Bereaved Families for Justice.

“Over 3,000 families in this small geographical area have suffered. There were no funerals, no wakes, no burials. Those are the get-togethers that should have been prioritised, not secret Santa and wine and cheese.”

Catriona says her group is campaigning for accountability.

“I really believe Boris thinks he did nothing wrong. He was in charge, there’s no wiggle room here, he was wrong, they did wrong and they should have to account for that.”

Boris Johnson was grilled by fellow MPs for nearly 3 hours.

His response to questioning was often techie as he insisted he didn’t knowingly lie to Parliament.

He said he corrected the record following the report into the Party-gate scandal by senior civil servant Sue Grey

“I apologise for misleading this house but to say I did it recklessly or deliberately is completely untrue.”

Boris Johnson could face stiff sanctions including suspension from the Commons if the Committee of Privileges rules he misled Parliament.

Its investigations continue with a verdict expected in the summer.

