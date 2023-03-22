The former Chief Executive of Belfast City Council has resigned from a top post in the Channel Islands.

Suzanne Wylie only took up the role of head of public service at the Government of Jersey in 2022 but is to return home to become Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

She joined the Government of Jersey in February 2022 after eight years in charge of Belfast City Council.

In a letter sent to States Members, members of Jersey's government, seen by ITV News, Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said: "I am writing to update you that the Chief Executive Officer, Suzanne Wylie has handed in her notice of resignation to myself and the States Employment Board, and we have accepted her decision."

She said it was a personal decision to return to Belfast to take up the new opportunity later in the year.

The Chief Minister continued: "I would like to thank Suzanne for her professionalism and hard work during her time as Chief Executive.

"A proper appointment process will be put in place to ensure a planned transition and for the organisation to continue to deliver for the public."

President of NI Chamber Gillian McAuley welcomed Suzanne’s appointment.

“Replacing Ann was always going to be a challenge after her long and successful track record at NI Chamber. However, we are delighted that Suzanne, with all her extensive experience and expertise, will be our new Chief Executive. Businesses in Northern Ireland face a multitude of challenges at the moment but there is also immense opportunity as the region emerges as the ideal location for business expansion.

"Under Suzanne’s leadership, NI Chamber will continue to work with businesses across all sectors to give voice to their issues and to promote sustained economic growth in Northern Ireland.

“Exciting times lie ahead for Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and I look forward to working closely with Suzanne as we continue to maximise our impact and potential.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know