Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in Co Down involving a group of eight men armed with crossbars and hammers.

It happened on Tuesday morning in the Cedar Drive area of Newtownards where a front door and windows were smashed as well as damage to the interior.

One person was in the house at the time but was not injured.

Detective Sergeant Westbury of the PSNI said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a number of men and vehicles that were seen acting suspiciously in the nearby Mallard View area of the town to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 736 of 21/03/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

