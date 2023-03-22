A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 37-year-old woman in Portadown.

The PSNI were called to a house fire on Church Street in the town around 2.15am on Tuesday 21 March along with the fire and ambulance services.

A 12-year-old child is said to be in a stable condition in hospital after she was rescued from the blaze.

Representatives for the area have said there has been shock at the death.

The 25-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

