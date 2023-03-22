Police are investigating reports of three masked men causing damage to an ATM in Armagh.

It is believed the men approached the cash machine in the Killylea Road area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.PSNI Inspector Steven Weatherald said: “We received a report at around 12.15am that an ATM machine in the Killylea Road area had been damaged.

“It is reported three masked men had approached the ATM and attempted to force it open. They then made off in a silver coloured vehicle.“Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken. “Enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 21 of 22/03/23 .

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.