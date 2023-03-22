Paddy Carr has resigned as manager of Donegal with immediate effect.

Carr succeeded Declan Bonner as manager of the county in October last year.

He said in a statement: "Following a discussion with some senior members of the Donegal football team, I want to announce that I’m stepping away from the position of Donegal team Manager with immediate effect. I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change”.

It has been a difficult tenure for Carr as his side struggled to find form, finishing bottom of their group in the McKenna Cup and currently sit in bottom place in National League Division One.

The highlight of his tenure was an opening day league victory against All-Ireland Champions Kerry in Ballybofey, but defeats to Armagh, Tyrone and Monaghan mean they need the a big win against Roscommon this weekend to have any hopes of avoiding the drop.

