The family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann have received a 'hateful handwritten letter' following their successful campaign to reform Northern Ireland's organ donation law through Dáithís law.

In a post on social media the Mac Gabhann family said: "We are extremely disappointed to receive a hateful handwritten anonymous letter in the post today, this has been reported to the police."

"Our family and campaign will not tolerate such behaviour and if it continues, further action will be taken."

Politicians took to social media in support of the Mac Gabhann family.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted: " Such hatred directed against this wonderful, community spirited family is utterly disgusting. It will not detract from all that they have achieved through their campaign. I pray that Dáithí gets his new heart. Sadly, the person who sent this doesn’t have a heart!"

While Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "Thinking of you all. Stay strong xx"

Daithi's Law passed a vote in the House of Commons last month meaning Northern Ireland will now adopt an opt out approach to organ donation.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann was born in 2016 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The six-year-old has been on the list to get a heart transplant for around five years

The law which was passed in Westminster last month will go live in June.

