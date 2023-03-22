Two Belfast eateries are among 20 restaurants that have been handed Bib Gourmand awards from the Michelin Guide.

EDŌ and the Waterman have received the awards while in Republic of Ireland Saint Francis Provisions has also been given the accolade.

The Bib Gourmand award highlights restaurants within the Michelin Guide selection that stand out for their good quality, good value cooking.

EDŌ comes with a faux-industrial look and an international sharing menu, with many dishes cooked over wood.

A bistro vibe is also found at Waterman, where unfussy modern dishes feature European flavours and Italy takes the lead.

At the opposite end of the scale, the diminutive Saint Francis Provisions seats just 13; the restaurant serves punchy, daily changing Mediterranean small plates, accompanied by all-natural wines.

