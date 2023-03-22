Northern Ireland's Prison Ombudsman has warned that a lack of functioning Executive at Stormont could have an affect on the care provided to inmates in prisons.

Dr Lesley Carroll made the comments in a report following the death of James Fleck after he was found unresponsive in Maghaberry Prison. He died in 2019.

He was found in a cell on 3 March and lost his life in hospital on 8 March aged 24.

He had a history of anxiety, depression, self-harm and longstanding drug dependency and had been in custody eight times in the last five years of his life.

The Ombudsman report said that the Clinical Reviewer found that overall, the care provided to Mr Fleck by Healthcare in Prisons staff was equivalent to the care he would have received in the community.

It also said the emergency response was well delivered and in line with resuscitation guidelines.

Despite being satisfied with the response, Dr Carroll said she was 'concerned' that people with addictions and mental health issues are finding themselves in prison.

"The fact that Mr Fleck was in prison is a matter for the courts," she said.

"And yet, he is not alone in returning to prison on a number of occasions while continuing to be medicated for anxiety and depression and in need of addiction services."

She added: "We need to ensure that individuals in custody receive the best possible healthcare and to deliver this there needs to be alternative models of care which are informed by the death in custody investigations into Mr Fleck's death and others."

When James Fleck entered Maghaberry, he was deemed as being as at risk of self-harm or suicide. On his first night, he was under observation and monitored every 15 minutes.

Responding to the findings, the Director General of Northern Ireland's prisons highlights the wider issue of addiction in prisons and the challenges he believes are presented to prison and healthcare staff.

Ronnie Armour said: “The Ombudsman has highlighted addiction and mental health issues that many people have when they come into our care. In our three prisons we have almost 1,800 individuals, with over 30% having mental health issues and over 50% with addiction issues.

“That means over 900 people are battling addictions when they come into prison. This puts into context the size of the challenge facing our staff and the doctors and nurses from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust who deliver healthcare in our prisons.”

The Prisoner Ombudsman also raised concerns about funding for services.

"I am supportive of the approach taken by The Regulation Quality and Improvement Authority in its 2021, Review of Services for Vulnerable Persons Detained in Northern Ireland Prisons, however I am deeply concerned that the resources required will not be made available given the current demand on resources and the inertia in decision-making without an Assembly at Stormont."

An inquest is still to take place which will look into James' death.

In a statement issued on behalf of his family, Patrick Higgins, Donnelly & Wall Solicitors said the family welcomed the 'thorough' report'.

"They hope that the Prison Service will immediately implement all the recommendations of the Ombudsman to ensure that no other family will ever have to go through the nightmare that they have experienced.

"Not a day goes by that his parents do not miss their much loved son James. They will now be co-operating fully with the Coroner to ensure that the full facts are brought to light at the inquest."

