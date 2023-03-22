Wednesday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Man arrested in connection with murder of woman in Portadown

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Portadown .

The 37-year-old's body was found following a fire at a property on Church Street on Tuesday morning.

A 12-year-old child who was in the house at the time is in a stable condition in hospital.

DUP to vote against Stormont Brake

The DUP is to vote against the Stormont Brake in Westminster later today. It's part of the government's new Brexit deal with the EU.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA

The mechanism aims to give the Assembly a greater say on how European laws apply to Northern Ireland. A group of Brexit-backing conservative MPs has described the mechanism as 'practically useless'.

Man released over New IRA claim of responsibility

A 36-year-old man who was arrested over a New IRA claim of responsibility for the shooting of a senior detective has been released.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times in Omagh last month.

NIO failed to comply with equality scheme commitments

The Northern Ireland Office failed to comply with equality scheme commitments in relation to the Troubles legacy bill, according to the Equality Commission.

The bill offers provisional immunity to those accused of Troubles related crimes as long as they cooperate with a new truth recovery body.

The Commission said the timing of the bill's publication meant the NIO could not have taken into account consultation responses.

Electric vehicle charging to cost users

Electric vehicle drivers in Northern Ireland will have to pay to charge their cars on the street from the end of April.

The announcement was made by ESB which say the fees are needed to support the expansion of the public charging network here. Drivers have the option of signing up for a membership or pay as you go.

