Two brothers have been handed life sentences for murdering a father-of-five in Londonderry and will spend a combined total of 32 years in jail.

Mr Kelly initially confronted Gary (25) and Sean (24) Anderson inside their Grafton Street home, but the brothers chased him into the street where he was stabbed seven times.

A judge at Londonderry Crown Court accepted that Gary Anderson played a lesser role in the attack and sentenced him to 15 years. Sean Anderson - who was responsible for most of the victim's stab wounds - was jailed for 17 years.

Both men are of Grafton Street in the city.

More to follow...