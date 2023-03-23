Best fish and chip spots in UK revealed in new bumper list
The best fish and chip restaurants and takeaways for 2023 have been revealed in a bumper list published in an industry magazine.
Fry Magazine has compiled the eateries that have most impressed their mystery judges who paid visits to each.
It was the 11th instalment of the awards, with marks awarded for the first time to businesses which have introduced an ordering app.
10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants:
Catch, West End, Glasgow
Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth
Fish City, Ann Street, Belfast
Fisherman's Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear
Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall
Linfords Traditional Fish and Chip Shop, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire
Maltings Fish and Chips, Baldock, Hertfordshire
Mary Lambert, Hartlepool, County Durham
Plattens, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Quayside Restaurant, West Quay, Gourdan, Aberdeenshire
Seasmiths Fish and Chips, Wadebridge, Cornwall
50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways:
Ainsworth's Fish & Chip Shop, Caernarfon, Gwynedd
Angells Fisheries, Newark, Nottingham
Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster
Bredon Village Fish and Chip Shop, Bredon, Tewksbury, Gloucestershire
Burnham Fish and Chips, Burnham, Berkshire
Catch Netherlee, Glasgow
Chips @ No.8 Prestwich, Manchester
Churchill's Fish & Chips, Eastbourne
Codfella's, Greenwich Avenue, Ipswich
Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds
Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth
Ernie's Fish and Chips, Hoyland, South Yorkshire
Farnhams Fish and Chips, Brook, Llantwit Major
Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire
Finney's @ Port Chippy, Amlwch Port, Anglesey
Finney's @ The Golden Fry, Benllech Anglesey
Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, Anstruther, Fife
Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly
French's Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
Greg & Lou's, Redruth, Cornwall
Harbour Fish and Chips, Felbridge, West Sussex
Hiks, Swansea
Hill Top Fisheries, Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds
Hooked on the Heath, Knutsford, Cheshire
Howe & Co Van 22, South Buckinghamshire
Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds
Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds
Land & Sea, Thirsk, North Yorkshire
Lily's @ Hornsea, Hornsea, East Yorkshire
Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire,
Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate, Kent
Off The Hook Fish And Chips, Sale, Cheshire
Pennington Plaice, Leigh, Greater Manchester
Pisces, Fleetwood, Lancashire
Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds,
Scott's Plaice, Gosport, Hampshire
Sea Salt +Sole, Dyce, Aberdeen
Stones Fish & Chips, Acton, West London
Sykes Fish and Chips, Pendlebury, Swinton, Greater Manchester
The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds
The Chippy Van, Penrith, Cumbria
The Fish at Goose Green, Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester
The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire
The Friary, Carrickfergus, East Antrim
The Hook of Halstead, Halstead, Essex
The Lincolnshire Fryer, Lincolnshire
The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset
The Village Fish & Chips, Petts Wood, Kent
The Real Food Café, Tyndrum, Stirling
Yans Fish Bar, Heath, Cardiff
Reece Head, competition organiser, comments: “Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.
“It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.
“Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.
"We’re seeing shops introduce vegan and gluten free options to appeal to a wider customer base, install self-serve kiosks and develop online ordering apps to make serving easier, invest in new frying equipment to produce better quality fish and chips, and embrace social media to engage with and reach more customers.
“The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry. They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture - high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”
