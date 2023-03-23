The best fish and chip restaurants and takeaways for 2023 have been revealed in a bumper list published in an industry magazine.

Fry Magazine has compiled the eateries that have most impressed their mystery judges who paid visits to each.

It was the 11th instalment of the awards, with marks awarded for the first time to businesses which have introduced an ordering app.

10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants:

Catch, West End, Glasgow

Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth

Fish City, Ann Street, Belfast

Fisherman's Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

Linfords Traditional Fish and Chip Shop, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire

Maltings Fish and Chips, Baldock, Hertfordshire

Mary Lambert, Hartlepool, County Durham

Plattens, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Quayside Restaurant, West Quay, Gourdan, Aberdeenshire

Seasmiths Fish and Chips, Wadebridge, Cornwall

Fish and chips remain a favourite takeaway. Credit: PA

50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways:

Ainsworth's Fish & Chip Shop, Caernarfon, Gwynedd

Angells Fisheries, Newark, Nottingham

Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster

Bredon Village Fish and Chip Shop, Bredon, Tewksbury, Gloucestershire

Burnham Fish and Chips, Burnham, Berkshire

Catch Netherlee, Glasgow

Chips @ No.8 Prestwich, Manchester

Churchill's Fish & Chips, Eastbourne

Codfella's, Greenwich Avenue, Ipswich

Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds

Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth

Ernie's Fish and Chips, Hoyland, South Yorkshire

Farnhams Fish and Chips, Brook, Llantwit Major

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire

Finney's @ Port Chippy, Amlwch Port, Anglesey

Finney's @ The Golden Fry, Benllech Anglesey

Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, Anstruther, Fife

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly

French's Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Greg & Lou's, Redruth, Cornwall

Harbour Fish and Chips, Felbridge, West Sussex

Hiks, Swansea

Hill Top Fisheries, Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds

Hooked on the Heath, Knutsford, Cheshire

Howe & Co Van 22, South Buckinghamshire

Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds

Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds

Land & Sea, Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Lily's @ Hornsea, Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire,

Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate, Kent

Off The Hook Fish And Chips, Sale, Cheshire

Pennington Plaice, Leigh, Greater Manchester

Pisces, Fleetwood, Lancashire

Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds,

Scott's Plaice, Gosport, Hampshire

Sea Salt +Sole, Dyce, Aberdeen

Stones Fish & Chips, Acton, West London

Sykes Fish and Chips, Pendlebury, Swinton, Greater Manchester

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds

The Chippy Van, Penrith, Cumbria

The Fish at Goose Green, Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

The Friary, Carrickfergus, East Antrim

The Hook of Halstead, Halstead, Essex

The Lincolnshire Fryer, Lincolnshire

The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset

The Village Fish & Chips, Petts Wood, Kent

The Real Food Café, Tyndrum, Stirling

Yans Fish Bar, Heath, Cardiff

Reece Head, competition organiser, comments: “Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.

“It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.

“Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.

"We’re seeing shops introduce vegan and gluten free options to appeal to a wider customer base, install self-serve kiosks and develop online ordering apps to make serving easier, invest in new frying equipment to produce better quality fish and chips, and embrace social media to engage with and reach more customers.

“The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry. They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture - high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know