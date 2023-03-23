Ex RUC officers legal challenge 'attempted censorship', High Court told

Credit: Challenge by former RUC officers to police ombudsman findings into collusive behaviour attempted censorship, High Court told

A challenge by former RUC officers to the Police Ombudsman’s legal right to make findings of collusive behaviour by the force in a series of loyalist murders amounts to attempted censorship, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for the watchdog body headed by Marie Anderson claimed there would be a “chilling consequence” for the rule of law if she is prohibited from using the characterisation in her reports.

Simon McKay argued: “It represents a form of censorship, it’s trying to constrain the Ombudsman and put her in a straightjacket in terms of findings she can reach.”

The Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers’ Association is seeking to judicially review three separate reports into Troubles-era killings where Mrs Anderson identified evidence of “collusive behaviour” within the RUC.

One of her investigations covered multiple UDA attacks in the south Belfast area during the 1990s, including the Sean Graham atrocity where five Catholic civilians were shot dead and several others wounded at the betting shop on the Ormeau Road in February 1992.

A Court of Appeal judgment in 2020 restricted the watchdog’s scope to accuse former policemen and women of the criminal offence of collusion with paramilitaries.

Acknowledging those limitations, Mrs Anderson said she had identified conduct within the RUC amounting to "collusive behaviours".

The Association alleges that the Ombudsman is prohibited from using the term without establishing a malign motive.

Amid claims she overstepped the mark, counsel for the group argued that all members of the force who served in the relevant areas at the times of the killings have been wrongly tarred.

According to the Ombudsman’s lawyers, however, she reached legally-sound findings, identifying behaviour indicative of collusion without being determinative.

Mr McKay stressed the public statements cannot adjudicate on any criminal liability or misconduct.

But he submitted: “If the underlying facts in her view amounts to collusive behaviour… there is no prohibition on her expressing that view.”

If the court ultimately backs the retired officers’ case then public statements on complaints investigated by the Ombudsman would become nothing more than sterile reporting of negative outcomes falling short of criminal or disciplinary liability, counsel contended.

“Such a myopic proposition has a real and chilling consequence for complainants and the rule of law,” Mr McKay added.

A barrister representing Patrick Magee, whose 18-year-old brother Peter was among those murdered in the Sean Graham attack, claimed the Association has been involved in a running battle to curtail the Ombudsman’s Office since its inception.

Sean Devine told the court probes carried out by former Metropolitan Police chief Sir John Stevens made recommendations to prosecute a number of members of RUC Special Branch which were never acted on.

“It underscores the importance of the function of the Ombudsman in terms of delivering an investigation which offers a modest, basic level of Article 2 (European Convention on Human Rights) compliance,” Mr Devine stated.

“The pervasive, enduring nature of collusion in these cases is evidenced by the provision of intelligence, weapons, safe passage and protection from prosecution whilst running loyalist paramilitary agents.”

Following closing submissions, Mr Justice Scoffield reserved judgment in the case.

