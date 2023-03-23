Play Brightcove video

The family of a father of five who was knifed to death in a Londonderry street say his children have been left with "a lifetime of broken hearts".

Karol Kelly, 35, was stabbed during a violent confrontation with brothers Gary and Sean Anderson.

Mr Kelly and another man had entered the Andersons' home in Grafton Street on the night of March 4, 2018. A fight broke out and it ended with the Anderson brothers arming themselves with kitchen knives and chasing Mr Kelly down the street.

They caught him and then punched and kicked him to the ground before stabbing him several times as he lay helpless on the road.

One of the knife wounds penetrated his aorta - the main artery from the heart - and he died within minutes.

A jury at Londonderry Crown Court convicted the Anderson brothers of his murder and on Thursday they were each given life sentences.

Karol Kelly's relatives were in court and outside Mr Kelly's brother Paul read a statement on behalf of the family: "Today is not about the Anderson brothers. Today is about Karol, our son, our brother, our daddy, our friend, and our world.

"Today is about justice. Today says clearly that happened that night was wrong, brutal and heartless.

"The consequences is a lifetime of broken hearts, particularly for Karol's five beautiful children whom he adored. These innocent children were robbed overnight of their childhood and many memories that would have been made."

Earlier, the trial judge, Mr Philip Babington, had jailed Sean Anderson for 17 years and his brother Gary for 15 years.

Judge Babington said their attack on Karol Kelly had been brutal, heartless and cowardly.

The PSNI have welcomed the sentences that were handed down, saying they send out a clear message that no one should take the law into their own hands.

