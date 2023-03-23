A woman has been found guilty of the murder of her eight-week-old baby son.

She has also been found guilty of the attempted murder of her two-year-old daughter.

The 30-year-old was given an automatic life sentence following the verdicts on Thursday. Following a trial which has spanned over two months at Belfast Crown Court and after deliberating for five-and-a-half hours, the jury returned 'guilty' verdicts on the two charges. The forewoman of the jury broke down in tears as she was asked to give the verdicts - and once they were delivered, the accused sobbed in the dock and repeatedly said "no". She stabbed her children in their Belfast home on the evening of Tuesday July 27, 2021, and whilst her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter survived the knife attack, her eight-week-old son died. Despite denying the charges the defendant - who can't be named due to a reporting restriction was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10-to-one on the charge of murdering her son and unanimously convicted of attempting to murder her daughter. After the verdicts were delivered, Judge Donna McColgan KC said: "The defendant has now been found guilty of murder so the court must now impose a life sentence. The minimum tariff will be set at a later date." The case is due to be mentioned again next week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.