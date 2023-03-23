Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland have never been better prepared for a competitive match.

That's what Michael O'Neill believes as he returns for his second stint as boss.

Asked if his belief was down to his experience in club management and having more knowledge of the game, he replied: "I don't think it's that.

"I think because we knew about the injuries before we came in to the likes of Steve Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans we've been able to prepare around those.

"I have prepared the team the same as I always have but I think there is a freshness about this side, we have new people in the backroom team that helps as well."

Play Brightcove video

O'Neill says getting back to the Euros is the motivation.

And the belief that they can return, runs through the squad.

New captain Craig Cathcart was asked if O'Neill can take Northern Ireland back to the Euros - "definitely" was his response.

